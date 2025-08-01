Yorkshire innovation will be key to Britain’s health turnaround - Richard Stubbs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White Rose county has become home to some of the world's most advanced academic and commercial innovation hubs, focused on developing new health tests, tools and treatments.

During a recent visit to Leeds, Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, described the city as a “healthcare innovation powerhouse”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a time of huge change in the NHS – in how it is managed nationally and delivered locally – this is an opportunity for Yorkshire to shine.

Richard Stubbs is the Chief Executive of Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber and Chair of the national Health Innovation Network.

We are already seeing key government investments and national assets moving to Yorkshire and the Humber. An example of this is the £7.5m funding secured for the West Yorkshire LaunchPad thanks to a partnership between the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin and Innovate UK to support business growth in the healthtech sector.

Leeds was recently named as one of the three places in the country to host thematic policy campuses, with the city chosen to lead the Government’s ‘Health Mission’, an initiative placing local communities and frontline workers at the heart of policy development, ensuring that their insights and expertise shape future decision-making.

In South Yorkshire, Sheffield has been chosen to lead on the ‘Opportunity Mission’ through its Policy Campus, working directly with the local workforce, - such as health and education professionals - to co-develop solutions in for national challenges such as unemployment, skills gaps and social disadvantage, all of which are closely tied to health and economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month an important national regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), launched a new digital hub in Leeds to drive regional partnerships, attract skilled talent and boost local investment.

These new developments supplement what was already a thriving health and life sciences ecosystem boasting world-class assets making Yorkshire and the Humber a vital contributor to the UK’s innovation landscape.

For example the York Health Economic Consortium (YHEC) provides national and international health economic consultancy and research in health economics.

The Data Science, AI and Modelling Centre (DAIM) at University of Hull is a hub for interdisciplinary research and innovation, bringing together expertise in artificial intelligence, data science, and computational modelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Humber and North Yorkshire Centre for Excellence in Tobacco Control is a partnership between the NHS, local authorities, voluntary sector organisations and academic institutions aiming to accelerate reductions in smoking rates.

The National Health Innovation Campus in Huddersfield connects small businesses with cutting-edge research and resources.

As the Government sets out its plan to transform the health and care of the country through the NHS 10 Year Health Plan and the Life Sciences Sector Plan, Yorkshire innovation is undoubtedly one of the most important contributions that is going to build an NHS that is fit for the future.