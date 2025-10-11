Yorkshire is ready to deliver the technological transformation necessary to turn the NHS around

The NHS is perennially in a state of crisis and that makes it difficult to appreciate the cutting edge developments that are being deployed on the frontline. While talk of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics delivering efficiencies may seem like more quick fix rhetoric, the positive impact of frontier technology is already being felt.

There is no denying that technology is playing a big part in all aspects of daily life. And there’s good reason to proceed with caution.

However, the region can be proud of the technological advancements that have emanated from Yorkshire. There is scope for even more.

Robots are playing a significant role in not only improving patient outcomes but also making it easier and more efficient for surgeons to carry out procedures. AI is doing what was not previously possible, intervening before conditions come to a head.

Scientists unveil a tiny robot to help detect and treat bowel cancer.

John Pengelly’s case is a great illustration of the potential of AI. The former army captain was an example of how a new AI algorithm could help to identify a hidden heart condition that increases a patient’s risk of having a potentially fatal or life-changing stroke.

The algorithm was developed by scientists and clinicians at both the University of Leeds and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, with funding from the British Heart Foundation.

In Sheffield, kidney doctors and clinical scientists at the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are using artificial intelligence to better predict when a person’s kidneys might fail.

