Yorkshire is the ideal place to host Eurovision and make Ukraine proud - The Yorkshire Post says

Both Sheffield and Leeds have been shortlisted amongst five other cities across the country by the BBC.

Ukraine deservedly won this year’s contest and thereby earned the right to host the 2023 edition.

Yet due to the ongoing war in the country, the UK will host the competition on its behalf. The last time the Eurovision song contest came to these parts was in 1982, when performers, representatives of the participating nations and fans packed into the Harrogate Conference Centre.

Yorkshire is ready to not only host the competition again but also make the Ukrainian people proud.