Yorkshire is the ideal place to host Eurovision and make Ukraine proud

The region stands ready to host another world leading event in the form of next year’s Eurovision song contest.

By YP Comment
Friday, 12th August 2022, 4:45 pm

Both Sheffield and Leeds have been shortlisted amongst five other cities across the country by the BBC.

Ukraine deservedly won this year’s contest and thereby earned the right to host the 2023 edition.

Yet due to the ongoing war in the country, the UK will host the competition on its behalf. The last time the Eurovision song contest came to these parts was in 1982, when performers, representatives of the participating nations and fans packed into the Harrogate Conference Centre.

The UK will host the next Eurovision song contest on behalf of Ukraine, which one the competition this year, with Sheffield and Leeds on the shortlist.

Yorkshire is ready to not only host the competition again but also make the Ukrainian people proud.

The region is a welcoming place with many Ukrainians calling it home and whether it is Sheffield or Leeds, the BBC can trust Yorkshire to put on a show for the rest of the world on behalf of Ukraine.

