Yorkshire needs to seek investment to help place it at the forefront of net zero transition

Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard. PIC: Gerard Binks

Energy security and net zero go hand in hand with the economy and therefore investment in the region that strengthens Yorkshire’s position in helping combat climate change should be welcomed.

Foreign investment and collaboration will also be central to the process of decarbonisation.

That is why it is understandable why South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard is set to travel to China this year to try and drive clean energy investment.

However, politicians need to approach relations with China cautiously, given human rights concerns as well as repeated attempts to spy on British politicians.

Coun Barbara Masters is right to call on Sheffield City Council to look beyond the “low-hanging fruit” and to take into account the “huge manufacturing skills, industrial skills” that can be utilised going ahead.

Net zero can either be viewed as a threat or an opportunity. Given the industrial skills that exist here in Yorkshire, it should very much be viewed as an opportunity.

It is not just about a green transition but a just transition, making sure that communities are not left behind.

South Yorkshire has already seen the devastation caused by the closure of pits up through the previous century. The impact of which is still being felt to this day in many communities.

The Government and local leaders need to work together to ensure that mistakes are not repeated and local communities are not left resenting net zero.