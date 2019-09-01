Yorkshire provides perfect backdrop for Ellie Goulding’s wedding: The Yorkshire Post says

It was a high society wedding that showed off Yorkshire at its finest as pop star Ellie Goulding married Eton-educated art dealer Caspar Jopling at York Minister before a lavish reception at Castle Howard, the stately home made famous by Brideshead Revisited.

Hundreds of wellwishers were on hand in York to cheer the happy couple as they were married by the Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu in front of guests including royals, actors, musicians and TV personalities.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Mr Jopling’s family have strong connections with Yorkshire - his grandfather Michael Jopling is a farmer, landowner and former MP who served as a district councillor for Thirsk and was Deputy Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, while his father lives in Frickley Hall, near Doncaster.

With the wedding attracting global interest, it is wonderful that Yorkshire provided such a perfect backdrop for the big occasion.