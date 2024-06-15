People in Yorkshire are right to be cautious about promises being made in party manifestos this week. The region has seen its fair share of disappointment.

In fact, one of the reasons why the Tories are facing electoral oblivion is their failure to deliver for Yorkshire.

That is why it is completely understandable that Labour’s manifesto should be met with a dose of scepticism when it comes to delivering on the pledges it has made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour will most likely form the next government with a huge majority being predicted by opinion polls. Its manifesto, unveiled on Thursday, has been received with “cautious optimism” according to a voter panel study, shared exclusively with The Yorkshire Post, by 38 Degrees. More than half, 53 per cent, of respondents said the manifesto would help the region, compared to 23 per cent who felt it would not.

The Labour Party's manifesto during the launch event at Co-op HQ in Manchester. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

But more voters felt the plans would not go far enough to tackle the cost of living, than those who thought they would.

Plans to increase NHS appointments and lower bills with ‘Great British Energy’ were praised. However, many people will withhold judgement until they see promises delivered.

And delivery will be key for Labour in government. Otherwise the gains it makes in the upcoming general election will dissipate just as fast at the next one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad