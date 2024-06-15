Yorkshire voters are rightly cautious over Labour’s manifesto pledges
In fact, one of the reasons why the Tories are facing electoral oblivion is their failure to deliver for Yorkshire.
That is why it is completely understandable that Labour’s manifesto should be met with a dose of scepticism when it comes to delivering on the pledges it has made.
Labour will most likely form the next government with a huge majority being predicted by opinion polls. Its manifesto, unveiled on Thursday, has been received with “cautious optimism” according to a voter panel study, shared exclusively with The Yorkshire Post, by 38 Degrees. More than half, 53 per cent, of respondents said the manifesto would help the region, compared to 23 per cent who felt it would not.
But more voters felt the plans would not go far enough to tackle the cost of living, than those who thought they would.
Plans to increase NHS appointments and lower bills with ‘Great British Energy’ were praised. However, many people will withhold judgement until they see promises delivered.
And delivery will be key for Labour in government. Otherwise the gains it makes in the upcoming general election will dissipate just as fast at the next one.
What this survey shows is that when all the noise that has been made by Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party is cut away, you get to the heart of the issues that really matter to people across the region.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.