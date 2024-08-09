Yorkshire Water fine should be just the start - The Yorkshire Post says

It is hard to imagine anyone, on weighing up whether to dip their toes into Yorkshire’s rivers this summer, not making a jibe about sewage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And just days after it was announced that Yorkshire Water could be forced to pay £47m in fines over waste discharges, it is today reported that the company’s permit breaches have more than doubled in the last two years.

This week campaigners have welcomed the multimillion-pound fines planned for three water companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofwat also proposed a £104m fine for Thames Water plus sanctions of £17m for Northumbrian Water, in the first results of a landmark probe into all 11 of England and Wales’ water firms. But they warned the penalties highlight the “sheer state of disrepair” of the industry. Meanwhile, Ofwat chief executive David Black called the three firms’ records of polluting rivers and waterways “a catalogue of failure”.

The stretch of the River Ouse which includes Yorkshire Water's pumping station, the University of York Boat Club and Fulford Ings (right, north to south).

Today’s Freedom of Information figures, which the Liberal Democrats have shared with The Yorkshire Post, provide back-up to these sentiments.

The findings show that in England, since 2021, there have been 665 breaches related to unauthorised sewage discharges – ie when they are not linked to rainfall or melting snow.