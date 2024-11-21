Yorkshire Water’s attempts to use customer money to pay ‘undeserved’ bonuses shows water firms are shameless

Do water companies even have one iota of shame? They clearly don’t, on the basis that some tried using customer money to fund “undeserved” bonuses for top bosses.

It is galling to frustrated communities that have had to helplessly watch water companies turn the nation’s waterways into open sewers.

The fact that these companies are now looking to extract even more money out of customers to make necessary improvements to fix the problems that they should have addressed years ago, makes it even more scandalous that the regulator has had to step in to stop undeserved bonuses.

Yorkshire Water is among the firms directly blocked from allowing customer money to be used to pay £1.55m of bonuses. Action was taken against £616,000 worth of payouts for top bosses at the firm.

A general view of the fast flowing and swollen River Ure at Aysgarth Falls, North Yorkshire. PIC: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

Water firms paid out a total of £9.3m in executive bonuses over the last financial year, according to Ofwat.

It is abhorrent that at a time when so many people are having to tighten their belts owing to the cost of living crisis, water companies think it’s morally acceptable to reward bosses handsomely at the expense of customers.

No one would have an issue with bosses at water firms being rewarded if the lakes, rivers and seas were clear of pollution, water supply was reliable and efficient and customers were treated equitably.

