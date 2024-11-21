Yorkshire Water’s attempts to use customer money to pay ‘undeserved’ bonuses shows water firms are shameless

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 21st Nov 2024, 14:10 GMT
Do water companies even have one iota of shame? They clearly don’t, on the basis that some tried using customer money to fund “undeserved” bonuses for top bosses.

It is galling to frustrated communities that have had to helplessly watch water companies turn the nation’s waterways into open sewers.

The fact that these companies are now looking to extract even more money out of customers to make necessary improvements to fix the problems that they should have addressed years ago, makes it even more scandalous that the regulator has had to step in to stop undeserved bonuses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water is among the firms directly blocked from allowing customer money to be used to pay £1.55m of bonuses. Action was taken against £616,000 worth of payouts for top bosses at the firm.

A general view of the fast flowing and swollen River Ure at Aysgarth Falls, North Yorkshire. PIC: Anna Gowthorpe/PA WireA general view of the fast flowing and swollen River Ure at Aysgarth Falls, North Yorkshire. PIC: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire
A general view of the fast flowing and swollen River Ure at Aysgarth Falls, North Yorkshire. PIC: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

Water firms paid out a total of £9.3m in executive bonuses over the last financial year, according to Ofwat.

It is abhorrent that at a time when so many people are having to tighten their belts owing to the cost of living crisis, water companies think it’s morally acceptable to reward bosses handsomely at the expense of customers.

No one would have an issue with bosses at water firms being rewarded if the lakes, rivers and seas were clear of pollution, water supply was reliable and efficient and customers were treated equitably.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s high time Ofwat bared its teeth. Public trust in water companies has plumbed new depths in recent years and rewarding failure is not going to change that. While Ofwat’s intervention is welcome, regulation needs to be tightened up further.

Related topics:Yorkshire Water

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice