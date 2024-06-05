The seminal ‘State of Yorkshire’s Nature’ report from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust makes for sober reading while also outlining the breadth of nature in the region.

The report found that two-thirds of all British species are found in Yorkshire and says nature recovery here will benefit biodiversity nationally.

But the fact that nearly 2,000 species have been lost from Yorkshire in the last 200 years and a further 3,000 are at risk, including the rare species that are synonymous with the region such as swifts and curlews, should be a wake up call.

The severity of the crisis in nature is highlighted by the fact that in Yorkshire one in six of species are now assessed as being at risk.

A mesmerizing murmuration is taking place above Ripon City Wetlands Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Reserve, as thousands of starlings choreograph a dance in the sky. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

As well as warning about the threats of declining nature, the report also offers hope to reversing this decline.

For the first time there are accurate insights into how the whole of Yorkshire’s nature is faring. It also provides a direction of travel towards a more healthier and resilient biodiversity.

Data and insights from the report are already being used by the Mayoral and Combined Authorities who are leading the development of Local Nature Recovery Strategies and it also contains information for policy makers, planners and landowners caring for Yorkshire’s environment.

But it can’t be left to a select few groups. Nor can it be seen as just the duty of rural communities to ensure nature is protected. If anything, given the shortages in housing and pressure on infrastructure, towns and cities have an even greater duty of care.

People need to take their custodianship of the landscape seriously as without due care, future generations will be deprived of the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature.