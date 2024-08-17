Yorkshire's unwanted accolade as leading region for riot cases coming to court: CPS boss Jonathan Storer

I recognise the strength of feeling this incident ignited in the area and know that our communities have waited patiently for updates. The Crown Prosecution Service has already charged four people in connection with the Harehills disorder. They are in custody awaiting trial but we expect that number to rise.

We continue to work closely with West Yorkshire Police to review evidence and build the strongest possible cases against anyone involved.

Across the country, disturbing scenes of unrest, violence and chaos have sadly become a familiar sight in recent weeks.

Police officers with protesters as trouble flares during an anti-immigration demonstration outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture: Danny Lawson

What began as a thuggish riot in Southport quickly spread to other parts of the country and now Yorkshire and Humberside account for almost a quarter of all disorder offences that have led to charges from the Crown Prosecution Service.

At the time of writing there were close to 100 cases – a number we expect will continue to rise.

Worse still, our region has seen more cases of looting, violent disorder and assaults on police than any other part of the country. This is a troubling and unwanted accolade.

And at the very core of this unrest are a set of grieving families who have each lost their little girls. We must never forget that.

The swift action taken to put people before the courts and sentence them for their crimes means we are confident the worst of these shameful scenes are now behind us.

We will remain vigilant and would reiterate to anyone who took part in these events and is still waiting to be arrested – you should be prepared to face the consequences and you will be met with the full force of the law.

It is likely that more serious charges that carry even stronger penalties are going to come to us for consideration in the coming days and weeks.

You will have seen countless news stories over the last few weeks that truly reflect the speed at which our prosecutors have been working, alongside the police and courts.

But despite the recent headlines you will have read, I want to make clear that this unrest has been amplified by a tiny section of our society.

We have prosecuted all involved evenly and impartially, irrespective of their background or professed motivation, whether it be the “Lush looter”, the counter protesters who attacked a rival group in Leeds or the men who hurled missiles at a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers.

There have been difficult days already for those who brought chaos and terror to the streets of Rotherham, Leeds, Hull and elsewhere.

Others chose to spread hate and incite disorder on social media, wrongly thinking they could shield themselves from responsibility by hiding behind a computer screen. They too have been caught, convicted and sentenced.

Whether the agitators operated in person or online, most have been jailed. Some will now have to wait years before they are released.

However the courts may have chosen to punish them, they have all learned that criminal activity such as this will always have consequences.

It has obviously been a concern to see dozens of young offenders, some schoolchildren as young as 12, appearing in court charged with what are extremely serious offences.

Our prosecutors are people first and when dealing with these charges they have brought with them the empathy and common sense the public would expect.

The gravity of these young offenders’ crimes, and the enormous distress their actions placed on the people of Yorkshire, must be finely balanced with the fact they have made decisions that will alter the very course of their future.

Everything from their future employment opportunities to their ability to travel risk being impacted by the foolish choices they have made.

I have worked as a prosecutor for more than 20 years but the pace at which we have worked in these last few weeks has been truly remarkable.

You will have seen the criminal justice system responding quickly and decisively and I am immensely proud of the efforts of all involved.

Guilty pleas entered in our magistrates’ courts will have expedited the swift administration of justice but there is no doubt we can learn wider lessons from this experience of moving cases rapidly through the justice system.

Engaging with a range of communities remains a priority for my team and between police, prosecutors, members of the public and faith leaders, we are continuing to reinforce the message that we will not stand idly by in the face of intolerance and hate.

We have been pulled in all manner of different directions lately but the work we do every day in putting forward the strongest possible cases and securing justice for victims will continue.

Yorkshire may have been caught in the eye of the storm in recent weeks.

But rest assured that the Crown Prosecution Service, and the wider criminal justice system, will continue to do everything in its power to seek justice for all those impacted by these difficult events.