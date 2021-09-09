Young lives must matter more as new commission launched – The Yorkshire Post says

Anne Longfield, the former Children's Commissioner, is launching a new commission today on young lives - and criminality.

It is a sphere of policy that applies to all sections of society – not least those vulnerable children who are to be the subject of a groundbreaking intervention by Anne Longfield, the acclaimed former Children’s Commissioner.

After all, the breakdown of family care is one factor that explains the “conveyor belt” of vulnerable children falling into the hands of gangs and criminals that she wants to tackle with her new Commission on Young Lives being launched today.

And the issue identified by Ms Longfield is also fundamental to “levelling up” if the Government is serious about making a generational difference via its flagship domestic policy.

The young people who will be the subject of this new commission are susceptible to criminality because communities that they call home have been neglected for too long by successive London governments, culminating in a poverty of aspiration, low job prospects and poor transport links that hinder all those who want to advance their prospects.

Given this, The Yorkshire Post thanks Ms Longfield for launching her commission, looks forward to reporting on its progress and hopes that all relevant politicians engage with her team.

As she says herself: “Society is struggling to know what to do, and the response is often disjointed, underfunded and unco-ordinated. Yet this is an issue that many parents are deeply worried about, and they fear is getting worse.”