Young people do not need to leave Rotherham to work in the creative sector - Abi Cobb

I was always creative, but I was told growing up that I’d have to leave Rotherham to get a career in the arts. I wanted to see what opportunities Children’s Capital of Culture could give me and other young people living in Rotherham, and how I could actually be part of it.

I secured a place on the first cohort of Children’s Capital of Culture traineeships in 2022, working at Gulliver’s for six months before becoming an Engagement Assistant for Children’s Capital of Culture in 2023.

This took me on a journey no university degree could ever have taken me on.

Abi Cobb, 21, is engagement manager for the Children’s Capital of Culture programme. PIC: Richard Walker/ImageNorth

I found real purpose and passion in helping others experience arts and culture within Rotherham, learnt things about myself I never knew I was capable of, and got a starring role in some really interesting creative projects.

At 21 years old, I am now the Engagement Manager for the Children’s Capital of Culture programme, making the whole thing happen.

We’re working from the ground up to ensure the year-long celebration plans for 2025 are designed by young people, for young people.

I work alongside a massive group of other young people from Rotherham who are genuinely changing the fortunes of our hometown.

It feels different now, there’s a real buzz in the air and it feels like we’re building something genuine and long-lasting.

We’re delivering youth events like Rotherham’s never seen before, making the town centre a more energetic place to be, encouraging more creativity in schools, giving young people access to more arts qualifications and skills, and giving work to young artists and creatives trying to get their first break here.

And I’m proud to be one of them. A manager at 21-years-old, I’ve broken down the barrier around employment for young people, especially in the arts and culture sector.

I also love being a mentor to other young trainees just starting their journey in the creative and cultural industries in Rotherham, to prove that they too can make it.

Young people do not need to leave Rotherham to work in the creative sector.

There is so much talent in Rotherham, from the performers we’ve booked for music festivals, to young filmmakers who now work at Netflix.

The legacy of these traineeship schemes is magical and many of the young people who are part of the programme are now established as photographers, illustrators, writers and artists, all making their mark in Rotherham and much further afield.

Children’s Capital of Culture will show Rotherham through the eyes, ears and actions of its young people. And we’re more than ready for our moment in the spotlight.

