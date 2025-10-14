Your postcode shouldn't determine your prospects but in Britain it still does - Rob Wilson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levelling Up, Northern Powerhouse, Big Society — the slogans change, but the result does not: London and the South East race ahead, while towns, cities and rural communities elsewhere are left behind.

The Social Mobility Commission’s latest report, Innovation, Investment and Inclusion: a Framework for Regional Renewal, shows the scale of the problem. Britain is one of the most regionally unequal economies in the developed world. Productivity in Greater Manchester is 35 per cent lower than in London. A child born in East Yorkshire has half the chance of climbing the income ladder as one born in Surrey. Ambition is not lacking in these places — opportunity is.

That inequality is not just an economic failure. It is a social injustice.

Rob Wilson is deputy chair of the Social Mobility Commission and chair of the Economic Growth and Investment Group.

The truth is stark: we will not fix social mobility without fixing growth. And we will not fix growth until every region has the power, investment and skills to shape its own future.

Almost half of private capital investment still flows into London. Former mining and industrial towns are left fighting for scraps. Even when deprived areas receive money, it is too often wrapped in bureaucracy, hedged with conditions, or pulled away at the first change of minister.

There is a better way. The Commission proposes Opportunity Zones in the poorest parts of the UK. By offering capital gains tax breaks to those who invest, we can unlock private capital at scale — just as similar zones did in the United States, which generated an estimated $75bn in new investment. Crucially, these would be run locally, ensuring money flows into businesses that create jobs, not just property speculation.

We like to tell stories of plucky entrepreneurs transforming their communities. But for too many working-class people, starting a business is a dream out of reach. Banks prefer safe bets in affluent regions. Welfare rules pull away support just as risk-taking begins. The result is that entrepreneurship in poorer areas is often driven by necessity, not ambition — with little chance of growth.

We can change this. Reviving the New Enterprise Allowance with better financial support and mentoring would give people on Universal Credit the chance to start up, not just scrape by. Local start-up hubs — built from empty high street shops or underused public buildings — could provide affordable space, networks and inspiration. With these tools, self-employment becomes a pathway to prosperity, not a trap.

Education should be the great equaliser. Too often, it isn’t. High-level skills are hoarded in the ‘Golden Triangle’ of London, Oxford and Cambridge.

Apprenticeships are under-used. Adult learning has been cut to the bone. For many young people in poorer areas, even reaching college is a challenge when transport is patchy or unaffordable.

We need a proper skills pipeline — from basic training through to higher education — designed with local employers. Portable skills accounts worth £3,000, targeted at adults in disadvantaged regions, would give people the power to retrain and reskill. And devolved skills strategies would ensure training matches the jobs actually available in local economies.

If there is one lesson from our report, it is this: local people understand local challenges better than anyone in Whitehall. Yet Britain remains one of the most centralised nations in the developed world. Local leaders are asked to solve national problems with pocket change.

We need long-term, locally led growth plans — business-led, nationally backed, and designed to last beyond political cycles. These must be paired with the fiscal powers to reinvest the rewards of growth in the communities that generate them. Other countries already do this. Germany’s regional boards and Singapore’s skills system show what is possible when local leadership is trusted and empowered.

Britain’s geography of disadvantage is not inevitable. It is the product of policy. We can keep pretending that prosperity in one corner of the country will eventually trickle out to the rest. Or we can choose a model of growth that is broad-based, innovative and fair — one that spreads opportunity across the map.

The Commission’s recommendations are not about slogans. They are about practical change: long-term investment, support for entrepreneurs, devolved skills strategies and real power for local leaders.

The tools exist. The case is overwhelming. What is missing is the political will.

The future does not have to be determined by your postcode. It is time to prove it.