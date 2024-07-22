Cost of living crisis: some local authorities have questions to answer over energy payments

Local authorities around the region have been found to be paying wildly differing prices for energy, potentially costing - unnecessarily - the tax payer millions of pounds (Adobe Stock)

ONE of the major driving forces behind that which has been billed the ‘cost of living crisis’ has been the price of energy and fuel, with gas and electricity bills in particular soaring.

The net effect of that, for those who can afford to cover the cost of those bills, quite simply, is less change in the pockets for other essentials and less so for the nicer things in life.

For that reason, savvy consumers will shop around for the best price, switching providers where possible and where said providers are not, in the eye of the customer, providing good value for money.

It will therefore come as something of a worry and as a source of frustration to council tax payers that this newspaper has seen evidence of major discrepancies between local authorities when it comes to the amount paid for energy.

Information contained in a Freedom of Information request-led investigation shows the charges vary wildly from local authority to local authority, both nationally and within the county boundaries, the sum total of which appears to be costing the taxpayer millions of pounds.

One example appears to show York Council paying almost 50 pence per kilowatt-hour of electricity used whilst just along the road at Leeds, the council paid half that amount – 25 pence per kilowatt-hour of electricity used.

It is the view of this newspaper that these revelations merit further scrutiny. The chief executives of those local authorities who appear to be over-paying for power owe it to residents to explain in full and frank terms why.

