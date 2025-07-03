Cote Ghyll Caravan & Camping Park top recommendations for North Yorkshire holidays

North Yorkshire offers a diverse range of attractions, from stunning coastal towns and picturesque villages to historic sites and natural beauty. We offer our top picks in our latest blog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trip to North Yorkshire isn’t complete without a visit to the famous Castle Howard, one of the most beautiful and expansive stately homes in England. It is located near York in the rolling Howardian Hills, and at over 300 years old it is steeped in history. It is a perfect place to visit any time of year, there are plenty of events and things happening, and you can easily spend a day here walking through the sprawling grounds, exploring the elaborately furnished house, browsing the quaint farm shop and admiring the extensive well kept gardens. Nearby is the Yorkshire Arboretum which is a 120 acre garden of over 6,000 trees from around the world, interwoven with lakes, parkland and ponds. Nature heaven!

York

North York Moors National Park

Walk the historic city walls.

Explore York Minster.

Walk through the Medieval Shambles (voted the best street in Britain)

Climb up Clifford Tower.

North Yorkshire Holiday accommodation

Have an afternoon tea at Betty’s (book ahead!).

Take a ghost tour in the evening.

Wander through the city’s Medieval narrow paths and lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browse The Shop That Must Not Be Named (if you’re a Harry Potter fan!).

Adventure holidays in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire has an incredible coastline scattered with picturesque villages clinging to its cliffs. Here are a few of my family’s favourite day trips:

Whitby

Whitby is a classic Yorkshire seaside town that is best known for being home to Captain Cook. There is so much to do. Climb up the 199 steps to Whitby Abbey, a historic ruin with stunning views. Wander through the quaint cobbled streets, discovering hidden nooks and crannies. Walk along the beach to Sandsend when the tide is out. Hop on a boat for a whale-watching or wildlife trip. The possibilities are endless!

Robin Hoods Bay

Known as one of the prettiest villages in North Yorkshire, Robin Hoods Bay is full of cobbled alleyways, quaint cottages and smuggling history.

Bolton Abbey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ruined priory nestled into a scenic valley is great for exploring. It’s right next to a river with stepping stones, woodland walks and lots of little cafes to grab a cuppa.

Fountains Abbey

This is the largest monastic ruin in England, dating back to the 12th century. It is jam-packed with alcoves to explore. It is linked by a walkway to the Studley Royal Water Garden, an 18th century landscape garden that has world heritage status. It’s home to lakes, sculptures, ancient woodland and a deer park.

The North York Moors National Park

We’ve saved the best until last, our all-time favourite region in North Yorkshire and the area I spent most of my childhood holidays, The North York Moors. This is a hugely diverse national park that contains ancient woodland, rolling dales and one of the largest areas of heather moorland in the UK. There is SO much to see and do that you could fill a week-long holiday and still not scratch the surface. To help you make the most of this gorgeous area, these are some of our favourite day trips:

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway

This incredible heritage railway offers the opportunity to take a ride on a classic steam train through the national park. I recommend getting on at Pickering and riding all the way through to Grosmont. From here you can get off, explore and then walk back towards Goathland (where Heartbeat was filmed) and hop back on the train, riding it back to Pickering.

Helmsley & Rievaulx Abbey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helmsley is a cute little market town that is a perfect base from which to explore the surrounding area, with plenty of walking trails starting there. It has a historic castle you can visit and is near to one of my favourite ruins in the region: Rievaulx Abbey. A former Cistercian abbey which is in great condition with plenty of intact arches and doorways.

Sutton Bank & The White Horse