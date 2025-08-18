County Lines: credit must be given vociferously and with sincere appreciation to police officers when they succeed in saving children from a life of exploitation whilst breaking down drugs gangs (Adobe Stock)

Consistently, though, this newspaper is steadfast in reminding the public that the vast majority of the rank-and-file officers who commit to a life of serving and protecting the public are decent, honest, courageous people whose selflessness, on a daily basis, sees their safety compromised in the interest of others’.

Which is why, where instances of success occur, it is incumbent upon us all to contemplate how fortunate we are to be looked after by law enforcement officers – mums, dads, sisters and brothers just as we all are – who not only care about the work they do but take great pride in being the best in the world.

Such an example comes today as it is revealed the elite county lines taskforce belonging to British Transport Police, in partnership with North Yorkshire Police, has thwarted part of an operation built on ruthless violence and exploitation.