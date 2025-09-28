Dementia is unbearable for the sufferer and those who love them - Christa Ackroyd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What emerged was among the most heartbreaking moments of her long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s, when it should have been a simple time of joy.

Three weeks before we had welcomed granddaughter Matilda into the world and of course a visit to great granny was a must. I still have that photograph amongst the hundreds I have saved of happy times, of family times.

Granny was seated in her favourite chair, smiling and cooing at the new arrival. She was calm. She was happy.

Christa Ackroyd

As I was later to find out babies, toddlers, even little dogs seem to have that effect on those suffering from that most dreadful of diseases.

We didn’t stay long. Granddaughter number one and her mum from Australia came too and we knew how too much noise and confusion upset the balance.

As we said our goodbyes I popped a large photograph of the new arrival on the mantelpiece and a few taken on the day of her birth in a little photograph album with the words Matilda Rose written on the front.

The following day I received the phone call.

When I arrived at the house mum was in tears. “Oh Christa,” she said. “I can’t look after this baby.”

“It’s ok Mum”, I replied “You don’t have to”.

“But I do”, she insisted, taking me upstairs to where she had gently placed the large photograph in a box in the bed. She had stayed awake all night in case the baby cried.

That’s when I cried. It was only one time among many.

There were so many troubling crises to come. Some big, some small, but each was like a dagger to my heart. Like when she insisted I was stealing her money when I paid the gardener.

Like the dozens upon dozens of mince pies hidden in drawers around the house she had brought from the Rington’s man who had no idea what she was going through and just presumed she was buying them for friends.

The struggle to stop her getting out of bed and falling leading to many many hospital trips where once she lashed out at a nurse and then ran up and down the street in her night clothes when I took her back home saying it wasn’t her house.

And the time she looked at me in a rare moment of clarity and said “I don’t know what is happening to me. But I don’t like it."

I write this not to denigrate mum’s memory but in support of so many families who are, or will go through similar experiences and often, as I did then, feel unable to cope.

Those of us who have been there, have seen the destruction of someone like mum, gentle and kind and as bright as a button, will understand the pain of losing someone they love little by little each day while they are still here with us.

It is simply unbearable for the sufferer and those who love them.

And yet somewhere deep inside they remain as they ever were. I was so lucky mum always recognised me. Her face lit up when I came to see her.

Until the very last few months she could always say my name. And for that I am grateful. But the guilt, oh the guilt is unbearable, even now.

When my father died he left a letter. It was a beautiful letter about our unbreakable bond, our love for each other and how lucky we were to have found each other after my adoption at ten days old.

But above all it was a plea to look after mum, to continue to meet for coffee in a Bradford hotel each week, to visit Rosedale where she was born and the antique markets she loved.

He need not have asked. For ten years that is what we did. Until one day she suddenly announced she had forgotten how to write her name. The diagnosis was swift.

But I promised her she would always live in her own home. It was where she felt safe, where she felt connected to dad and where she had lived for 50 years.

I admit now we struggled for far too long, because I had made her that promise. The carers arranged to help her were truly wonderful.

But in the end they told me gently mum needed more support than they, along with family and the kindest of friends, could give.

And so I set about finding somewhere for her to live. I removed her from two care homes.

One where she and the other residents were left on their own far too long because of the pressures of an overworked team and she became sad and depressed.

Another where I came back to leave her some money for little treats to find a carer, or that is what she should have been, shouting at her to drink her coffee.

But for one year she lived in the most wonderful place full of jolly, capable, loving people who looked after her as if she and the other patients were their own.

Yes it was a bit bashed around the edges but that is because it was used as it should have been, everyone taken from their rooms in wheelchairs and in mum’s case with some difficulty to join the activities, eat wonderful food made to order if necessary and genuinely leave family to do what we were always there to do to be family, not carers.

She was happy, relaxed, and calm. It meant our times together were easy, and our relationship restored as others took away the pressures which had become insurmountable.

We were mum and daughter again. And I will forever be grateful for that.

Last week was National Alzheimer’s Week and I write with tears in my eyes not for me and mum, I only think of happy times now in the years since her passing, which have eased the traumas we went through together.

No I write for those who have or will be in the same position as we were.

Next month should have seen the cap on care fees introduced which was supposed to mean that people with their own homes could only spend a maximum of just under £90,000 on their care.

That was scrapped in July last year. Instead we are promised a review which is now delayed until 2028. And it can’t come soon enough.

We know there are 4.7 million unpaid carers in this country and that many of those who are paid are on minimum wages. The care system is creaking.

I won’t say it is broken but it is a fight and a struggle to navigate. What we need is fairness and good affordable quality care especially for our aging population.

I am not going to score political points by saying we need it now. It is a complex issue that needs careful examination.

But we need help when we need it and we must appreciate more those who are there to provide it.

In the meantime if you care, thank you. If you are struggling with a family member, I am truly sorry.

But remember your love will always make someone feel loved, even if they are unable to process it or sadly express it.