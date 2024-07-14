Donald Trump shooting leads Kim Leadbeater and Nigel Farage to reflect on UK's own political violence problem

His face dripping with blood after a bullet pierced his ear, Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt by the very narrowest of margins in an attack that has sent shockwaves around the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details about the motivation of the shooter, along with the extraordinary security failings which allowed such an event to occur, are still being established but it is the most serious attempt to assassinate a US president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

The ramifications for the US election race are also not yet clear but you do not have to be a supporter of Mr Trump to recognise his brave defiance in the moments after the shooting will bolster the ‘Strong Man’ image he has attempted to cultivate and win respect from many who otherwise oppose his political views and personal conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The situation has also understandably led to renewed reflections on political violence in this country following the murders of Jo Cox and Sir David Amess.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Jo Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater, who is herself now a Yorkshire MP, told the BBC that the shocking attempt on Mr Trump’s life was a sad reminder on the lack of progress in creating “what a civilised democracy looks like” both here and in the US.

Reform leader Nigel Farage, who had objects thrown at him while on the campaign trail in Barnsley and has repeatedly had drinks poured over him in public, has called for more protection for MPs while also pointing out the ongoing impact on democracy from the environment politicians are now operating in.

He said: "Think of John Major 30 years ago [on] a soap box in market squares, you couldn’t do that today. We finish up with our political leaders never meeting a voter, never meeting the public.”