US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace - a show of their particular brand of politics (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Policy changes, administerial amendments, strategy announcements are fired off, staccato, with all the musicality of a Les Dawson performance – except, of course, such was the talent of the late Mancunian funnyman that never were we left in any doubt that he knew what he was doing.

The same can hardly be said for Donald Trump, who yesterday threw his weight behind an AI-generated future for Gaza, a land and people obliterated by force, depicted as a Disney-esque utopia whose Mickey Mouse main protagonist was none other than Donald Trump himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Were these words to be written in this newspaper just a decade ago, quite rightly, questions would be raised as to the sanity of those holding the pens.

It is against this backdrop that the invidiousness of the statecraft required by Sir Keir Starmer should be viewed: the geo-political landscape is volatile, unpredictable and where a misstep should occur, consequences will follow.