Quite clearly, myriad stakeholders are working, in earnest, to bring about a viable, sustainable and ultimately profitable proposition for international aviation from what was once an award-winning airport amongst passengers, for the experience it offered.

However, no trophy cabinet should be allowed to dazzle or distract observers from the inconvenient truth that is: DSA made losses in each and every year of its operation – from 2005 to 2022 – amounting to £180m.

‘There goes The Yorkshire Post, again, pouring cold water on the dreams and ambitions of DSA,’ will say those campaigners who will not allow a mountain of debt to come between them and their airport, and that would be fine were the investment, as per previous, private. Now, however, it is the public purse that will be encumbered by operations at DSA, and that is a game changer.

Which is why this newspaper has submitted a flurry of Freedom of Information requests to the public bodies involved with shaping the project, so that, as was the founding principle of this newspaper: ‘information, fair and true, can be presented before the humble reader for judgment.’