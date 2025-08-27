Doncaster Sheffield Airport reopening: what the mayor said and what it really means

A young girl watches through binoculars at a perimeter fence as the Vulcan bomber XH558 has its last engine test at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Picture date: Sunday November 20, 2022.

Whilst accepting that he did not necessarily fully understand the human fascination with flying, he pondered that which may underpin said fascination: “Perhaps it is something to do with the improbability of a huge hunk of metal and technology, seemingly defying gravity,” he said.

In that moment, these were no more words of profundity than they were a segue to the remainder of his keenly awaited address, but as considerations regarding pragmatisms kept coming, thick and fast, it became clear that Mayor Coppard’s words were carefully chosen. He said, plain as day, that he must, first and foremost: “Protect the interests of taxpayers across South Yorkshire, using public money to best meet the needs of communities across Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield.

As a private venture, DSA lost £180m across its 15 years in operation – is that a burden the people of South Yorkshire are willing to shoulder? Putting aside the competitions and markets complexities of adding a DSA precept line to the council tax bills of South Yorkshire residents, are the people of South Yorkshire prepared to underwrite £12m of losses per year? In his speech yesterday it was clear that Mayor Coppard is unwilling to even put the people he represents in such an invidious position: ‘Save DSA’, he was saying, is a neat slogan. One that is easy to cheerlead and champion. Much more difficult, though, is flighting the idea; getting that metaphorical hunk of metallic and technological ambition back into the skies without nosediving into a financial catastrophe, bankrolled by hard-pressed families, is much more problematic.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​