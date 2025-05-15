Drax Power station has a biomass opportunity with the United States of America (photo: PA)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be laughable were it not so critical to national security, that this Labour Government finds itself on the brink of owning a steel blast furnace in Scunthorpe – one that was teetering close to being of use for nothing but spares or repairs as the fires threatened to go out –salvaged from the Chinese and then fuelled with foreign coking coal, shipped in, in a race against time to prevent the furnaces going cold. Ex-miners from Doncaster to Durham will have been chortling into their snuff tins.

Just as the ability to forge our own steel is a matter of national security, so too is maintaining a constant, reliable supply of electricity into homes, hospitals, business and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which is why the conversation between the country’s largest power station, Drax, and the United States could be a significant milestone on our journey to net zero, for without question we must get there.

Various credible investigations into the authenticity of Drax’s sustainable biomass wood pellets claims have cast doubt on whether or not Drax’s operations are genuinely sustainable. Brooke Rollins, Donald Trump’s agriculture envoy, even went as far as to suggest that ‘other countries are not meeting the UK’s sustainability criteria.’