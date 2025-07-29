Energy efficient improvements are widening the underinsurance gap, 'creating an underinsurance time bomb,' according to new report

As energy bills rise and regulations tighten, more homes and commercial properties are being upgraded with better insulation, cleaner heating systems, and sustainable materials. However, these essential changes are driving up rebuild costs and widening the underinsurance gap, according to a revealing new report: ‘Energy efficiency retrofits, rebuild costs, and underinsurance’ by RebuildCostAssessment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Masters, Surveyor & Technical Lead at RebuildCostAssessment, commenting on the findings of the report said: “These upgrades add costs but if the insurance cover stays the same, the risk of underinsurance increases, and with most UK buildings already underinsured, the gap is widening fast.

“A £50,000 energy retrofit might slash a client’s bills, but it could also leave them underinsured. The widespread installation of new high specification insulation, heat pumps and solar panels means rebuild costs are climbing fast. Unfortunately, most buildings insurance policies aren’t keeping up, leaving property owners exposed.

‘An underinsurance time bomb’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new headache for energy efficient property owners – are you covered? (Getty Images)

“Energy efficiency upgrades are good news but if insurers aren’t told about them, and policies aren’t updated, an underinsurance time bomb is potentially being created for many property owners. Brokers can play a vital role in making sure this doesn’t happen.”

With new energy efficiency deadlines approaching, particularly in Scotland, thousands of properties are undergoing upgrades that could significantly alter their rebuild value. With 76% of all UK buildings currently underinsured, which equates to 7-8 out of every ten buildings, widening the underinsurance gap even further is a very worrying prospect.