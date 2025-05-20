Euthansia: I have to put down my dog at the vets and I didn't think it would be this difficult

Putting down your dog: saying goodbye to a four-legged friend for the first time has turned out to be more difficult than I thought, writes editor of The Yorkshire Post James Mitchinson in his Editor's Newsletter

Amazing though they are, Goldens don’t have superpowers and, despite putting up his best fight, grandad Graham lost his battle with bowel cancer. But ever since then, Wilf, our retriever, has been a little pathway for us, back to grandad Graham somehow. I know. Silly, isn’t it?

As it turns out, 13 years later and our 11-year-old and soon-to-be eight-year-old boys have not known a waking day without Wilf. He has been their playmate, their comfort blanket, their mischief-making-mate-in-chief their entire lives. Wilf has only been a small part of my life but my wife and I have been all of his.

Yet, in recent days, the inevitable has come around and I have found myself his carer since Saturday, really. His back legs have become too weak to lift him from a prone position and so he needs my help. He has, too, become, let’s say, a smidge incontinent, meaning the marigolds have been getting fair usage and often when I least expect it.

And so, with the heaviest of hearts, I made that call to his vet; he goes on Thursday. Forever. And I can think of nothing else whatsoever. It is impossible to concentrate. The grief on the faces of our boys - they have both been seeking out a teddy of some sort to hold, seemingly subconsciously, since we told them - was and is too much. It is one thing as the so-called man of the house, putting on a stiff upper lip when it comes to making that phone call, it is quite another to see your children cover up their faces because they can’t cover up their emotions.

The friend that they have chased through rivers and streams, who they’ve scolded because he’s stolen a shoe here and a sock there, who they’ve walked, fed and watered as part of their contribution to being a responsible family of pet owners...who they have now said of: ‘I don’t want him to die, dad.’ He’s leaving them in what feels to them like the ultimate betrayal; one that by a dog’s very nature is a sure-fire inevitability yet when it comes, it doesn’t half cut deep.

So, Thursday is looming dauntingly, despite how clear it is to us all that the old boy is ready for his well-earned rest. Just as Wilf did his best to keep grandad Graham company all those years ago, we’ll reunite them. Putting Wilf back by his side in the cemetery. I am determined that moment will be one we all smile at, and continue to find moments where we reminisce about the joy he brought to our family.

And, this is where I need your help. Any hints, tips, advice or such that helped you and yours when your dogs reached the end of their lives would be gratefully received. How did you ease your children and even yourselves through it? What did you love most about your dog(s)? Tell me how your dog enhanced your life. In doing so, you’ll be helping us this week, and please know that I do plan to share your contributions in a follow up newsletter - I won’t be the only one going through this, and we can all help one another - but for now, I’ll leave you with a couple of photos of a dog in a million.

James