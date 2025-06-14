Exclusive: this is why the 102 signatures from Yorkshire healthcare professionals matters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter, shared exclusively with this newspaper, runs to 102 signatories: doctors, nurses, pharmacists, consultants, surgeons – all of whom are united in warning MPs that the Terminally Ill Adults Bill, in its current form, is dangerous.

One element of their collective warning is stark: should this bill be passed, we, as a society in this country, will have moved to a place where quick and meaningful investment in assisted death would have to be prioritised whilst, to quote: palliative care services struggle for breath.

In other words, our minds, care, concentration and investment would be on expediting death over protecting and elongating life.

To be clear, this phalanx of Yorkshire healthcare professionals, those at the coal face of life and death on a daily basis, are not trying to close down the debate on assisted dying. Au contraire. What they are hoping to achieve, and The Yorkshire Post stands shoulder to shoulder with them on this, is more attention to the detail – of policy makers – in regards to the deep-rooted inequalities that put pressure on certain communities.