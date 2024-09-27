We were all absolutely blown away by this open air performance which was a spectacular re-enactment of England’s bloody battles through the ages.

It did of course involve horses and some incredibly well trained sheep as well as a superb set based in and around a lake.

From the moment “Boudicca” galloped the length of the lake, her horse rearing as she thrust her bronze sword into the night air, the little guy was spell bound.

The Kynren historial re-enactment spectacle at Bishop Auckland

We watched the Viking invasion, Romans marching, the Tudors and the gory fate of Charles I.

The industrial revolution and two World Wars all played out at our feet with the ingenious set, lighting, fireworks and costumes, adding to the magical evening all played out under a surprisingly warm night sky.

Even Paul, who rarely raises a smile unless sheep prices are up or Grassmen have released a new DVD, thoroughly enjoyed it.

Of course the epic battles, jousting and sword fights meant the little guy was desperate to have his own “weapon”, his eyes settling on a bow and arrow in the gift shop later that evening.

However, Paul insisted he could make him one, just as good as the one he was clutching to his chest. After several minutes of heated discussion, he agreed and the beautiful bow with it’s feathered arrows was put back.

Now, at this point I felt slight concern as despite Paul’s insistence that he could knock one up no bother, I’d seen his DIY skills and held little hope for his promise.

A couple of days later I was left eating my words as he burst from the workshop proudly holding a bow and single arrow.

John-William grabbed the bow, a huge smile on his face as he turned it over in his hand, marvelling at the work that had gone into it.

It bore no resemblance to the beautiful wooden work of art we’d seen at Kynren and I’m not sure how many bows there are out there made from blue alkathene pipe, pulled tight with polyprop rope, but it certainly sent the bamboo cane arrow soaring into the air.

It wasn’t long of course before the simple yet effective bow was modified.

I noticed the little guy’s dart board had been nailed to the barn door and the once innocent bamboo cane that had no doubt come from the garden, now had a dart taped to one end.

I saw the sharp tip glistening as it flew past me from the other side of the yard, firmly embedding itself into the dart board.

The success of the dart tipped arrow opened up endless possibilities of course for our eleven year old son and despite my warnings about being careful it came as absolutely no surprise to me to see the darted arrow sunk into a neatly stacked pile of tyres in the yard.