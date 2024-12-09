Farming in crisis: rural Britain asks Government - do you even care?
Those are the words set out in a letter to Government today, authored jointly by dozens of respected organisations who can see no light at the end of an attritional tunnel for the rural economy that has for too long now been narrowing evermore tightly.
Environment Secretary Steve Reed is facing a rigorous test of character and resolve, one that will very quickly reveal how much he understands farming and, more pertinently, one that will make clear how much he really cares about protecting food security and quality in this country.
And his adversaries, if that is what they are going to become, for he should be in do doubt they will fight hard for the countryside, are illustrious: from the Wildlife Trust to the World Wildlife Foundation; the RSPB to the Soil Association. Almost 50 signatories from organisations whose credentials when it comes to caring for and commitment to nature, agriculture and rural life in-the round are not, unlike those of the secretary of state, in question.
Increasingly frequent bad weather events, yet another of which, in Storm Darragh, have inflicted real damage, on top of opaque and complicated – often deemed anti-food production – rules and regulations and now tax prospects that some believe are the final straw for farming in this country. It is clear: those who have signed the letter calling for this Government to fix Britain’s broken farms foresee a crisis that poses an existential threat to UK farming. For that reason, this newspaper adds its signature to today’s letter to Government.