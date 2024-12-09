Farming in crisis: rural Britain asks Government - do you even care?

Farmers take part in a go-slow protest in Dover, Kent, to show their unhappiness at the Labour government. Picture date: Wednesday November 27, 2024.

Those are the words set out in a letter to Government today, authored jointly by dozens of respected organisations who can see no light at the end of an attritional tunnel for the rural economy that has for too long now been narrowing evermore tightly.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed is facing a rigorous test of character and resolve, one that will very quickly reveal how much he understands farming and, more pertinently, one that will make clear how much he really cares about protecting food security and quality in this country.

And his adversaries, if that is what they are going to become, for he should be in do doubt they will fight hard for the countryside, are illustrious: from the Wildlife Trust to the World Wildlife Foundation; the RSPB to the Soil Association. Almost 50 signatories from organisations whose credentials when it comes to caring for and commitment to nature, agriculture and rural life in-the round are not, unlike those of the secretary of state, in question.