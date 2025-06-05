Flooding in Calderdale: an additional £2m is welcome news. Now residents must apply pressure to get the money invested wisely and quickly in a wide range of preventative measures (photo: PA)

In the context of that, and with a decade having passed since the devastating floods that struck Calderdale residents, some people could be forgiven for not worrying quite so much about that happening again with such force and destruction.

But the truth is, and the science bears this out over the politicians, our weather systems, in hock to prevailing climate change, are becoming more volatile by the year. This spring has been a gardener’s nightmare: the Met Office has declared the spring of ’25 to be the warmest and sunniest since recording began in 1884. It is surely no coincidence, then, that the record broken was set last year.

It is therefore welcome to learn of a further £2m incoming to be invested in alleviating the effects of likely future high-waters, with Calderdale councillors understandably relieved to see that more can and will be done to protect the communities they serve from floodwater.