Former apprentice from Pocklington urges young people to consider a career in UK’s booming wine sector

A 21-year-old from Pocklington is encouraging more young people across Yorkshire to consider a career in wine, after going from a summer job in retail to managing wine sales for one of the UK’s biggest drinks companies.

Joe Rook, who now works as a Wine and Spirits Development Manager at Molson Coors, says he never even knew jobs like his existed. Having studied in a Catholic school where alcohol was never spoken about, Joe says he felt like university was seen as the only route to success, and apprenticeships were never talked about as an option, especially not for jobs in sectors like wine.

Joe originally applied to become a paramedic and was planning a gap year after being turned down. He took on more hours at his temporary job in retail until one afternoon he spotted a sales apprenticeship at Molson Coors while scrolling through job sites.

He said: “I saw it came with a company car and thought, why not? I sent in my CV without thinking much of it. I was 18 and didn’t know anything about wine, but to my surprise, I got the job! I became the company’s first ever Wine and Spirits Sales Apprentice and over the next 18 months, I worked with national clients like Center Parcs and completed industry qualifications. Within a year, I was helping deliver wine tastings and training sessions.

Joe Rook

“I now work across the North of England helping pubs, restaurants and hospitality venues build wine menus, train staff and grow their sales. I love that every day is different. Wine can feel intimidating if you’ve never worked with it before, but once you break it down, it’s all about people and storytelling.

“You don’t need to go to university to find a job you love. I’ve got what I’d call my dream job at 21 and never would have found it if I hadn’t taken a chance on something I didn’t feel quite ready for. If you’re curious and open to learning, that’s all you need to get started.

Joe’s story comes at a time when the UK’s wine sector is booming, contributing over £10 billion in Gross Value Added to the UK economy and supporting around 413,000 jobs nationwide. The workforce is expected to grow by 50% in the next year alone so career opportunities across the sector are increasing faster than ever.

Joe hopes more young people will consider the opportunities the sector offers – from logistics and hospitality to marketing, vineyard management and technical roles.