First of all, my thanks to those of you who replied to my previous newsletter in which I expressed some sympathy for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and explained my reasons for as much - please don’t write if you haven’t read that newsletter!

I was struck by more than a few of those replies which stated not sympathy for Mr Sunak but genuine pride in him and an admiration for him. One said this: “Unlike his predecessors, Prime Minister Sunak has exhibited a rare blend of intelligence, capability, and selflessness.”

I confess to not being able to control the monsters in my head who made me think: “Well, yeah: my golden retriever exhibited more of those qualities than Mr Sunak’s immediate predecessors on this morning’s toilet walk alone!” I know, that’s a terribly glib, insensitive and perhaps unfair thought to have. But it wasn’t me. It was the monsters.

So, having received a flurry of replies, I thought to myself: do people want more of my thoughts on this election run-in, or less? Should I continue trying to lighten the mood by letting the monsters play freely or is there too much at stake for lighthearted humour? Should I steer clear of election analysis and comment or not? I genuinely am intrigued to hear back from you on that one. Whilst you’re thinking…there’s a lot to unpack from the past few days:

Editor of The Yorkshire Post James Mitchinson offers his thoughts on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's idea to clamp down on tax avoidance to help fund pensions bonanza. (Photo by Alastair Grant / Pool AP / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/Pool AP/AFP via Getty Images)

National Service: my initial response? What in all that’s holy (sorry, mum) is this? Is he serious? Sever ties with EU friends and then press on with conscripting an army? Surely this constitutes the final, malodorous breaths blown from the corpse of a failing regime that is desperate for attention?

Then I thought: hang on. I’m the dad of two boys. Does this mean free board and lodgings for them for a year when they’re 18? Because if Mr Sunak thinks a £2.4bn pensions sweetener is enough to secure the senior vote, he needs brace himself for the food bill that comes with keeping my lot fed and watered! He’ll need to find more than a few tax dodgers to plug that gap.

But, seriously. Are you a pensioner set to benefit from the so-called ‘triple-lock-plus’ pledge? If so, I’d particularly like to hear from you. Is that enough to win you over? Does that trump for you the chaos and confusion of this Government in recent years? The parties in lockdown? The Brexit benefits we’re yet to see? The law bending and breaking? The levelling up money that never was? A railway that works? Or are you among those who often say to me (you know who you are, good sir who told me this at the Piece Hall recently): ‘James, I don’t need an extra hundred quid or two. But the NHS could use an extra billion or two! Local authorities could put that money to excellent use - so could the military.’

Do write.

Then, finally, having just referred to ‘tax dodgers’; Prime Minister Sunak claims he can fund the triple lock pension bonanza by clamping down on tax avoidance. Illegal activity that deprives inland revenue of billions of pounds. Now this might be controversial, but I’m willing to stick my neck out on this one and offer what could be a piece of modern wisdom for the ages - the political strategists will be knocking my door down for more…

…why not do that anyway, Prime Minister?

Keep your chin up

James

—

---

