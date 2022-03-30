Gentleman Jack: The return of the series solidifies Yorkshire's reputation for television excellence - The Yorkshire Post says

The fact that actress Suranne Jones has hailed Yorkshire diarist Anne Lister as her favourite character she has played during her career is testimony to the enduring power of her story and the region in which it unfolded.

By YP Comment
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:44 pm

As the multiple award-winning historical drama Gentleman Jack – based around the life of Regency landowner Lister, of Shibden Hall in Halifax – prepares to return to our screens next month, Ms Jones hailed her involvement in the series as “an absolute joy”.

The forthcoming episodes will pick up in Yorkshire in 1834 as all eyes turn to Lister and her lover Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

The series has shone a light on a fascinating chapter of our region’s history and wonderfully put the great town of Halifax on the map. Yorkshire’s television prowess shows no sign of slowing down, long may it continue.

