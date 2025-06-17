Grooming gangs: spinelessness let down the victims

In early January of this year, The Yorkshire Post paid tribute to the courage and resilience of the victims and survivors of grooming gangs: groups of Asian men whose depraved sexual urges drove them on to rape and sexually abuse vulnerable young children on an industrial scale.
Grooming gangs: Tory leader Kemi Badenoch took an ill-judged pot shot at Home Secretary Yvette Cooper as the latter set out plan for a full-scale public inquiry designed to target Asian rape gangs (photo:PA)
Published 17th Jun 2025

In doing so, this newspaper also supported calls for a new public inquiry into the nefarious activities of those evil men: one that was, and must be, survivor-led and independently run.

At the time, this position was anathema to the prevailing wind in Whitehall, the Prime Minister has repeatedly rejected that a new public inquiry was necessary, instead insisting upon evidence that such an inquiry was needed and would indeed be helpful.

Now, Sir Keir Starmer has the evidence he insisted upon in order to sanction a full inquiry following a damning national audit undertaken by Baroness Casey of Blackstock, whose rapid analysis shines a light on serial, serious failings.

Her three-month-long audit revealed a depressing picture: flawed data, institutional protectionism, fears about being branded racist trumping the welfare needs and safety concerns of children left to the clutches of gangs of Asian paedophiles.

For the girls abused, that the way the authorities handled their ordeals is being labelled a cover-up will come as no surprise; they have known as much for years.

Now, the National Crime Agency will pursue perpetrators with vigour; there will be no hiding place for the paedophiles, abusers and rapists who stole so many childhoods. Of course, punishing these men is of paramount importance, but in order to protect children in the future from becoming such prey, we must, as a country, find the courage to articulate, without fear, the reasons and causes for these gangs emerging in the first place.

