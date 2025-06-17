Grooming gangs: Tory leader Kemi Badenoch took an ill-judged pot shot at Home Secretary Yvette Cooper as the latter set out plan for a full-scale public inquiry designed to target Asian rape gangs (photo:PA)

In doing so, this newspaper also supported calls for a new public inquiry into the nefarious activities of those evil men: one that was, and must be, survivor-led and independently run.

At the time, this position was anathema to the prevailing wind in Whitehall, the Prime Minister has repeatedly rejected that a new public inquiry was necessary, instead insisting upon evidence that such an inquiry was needed and would indeed be helpful.

Now, Sir Keir Starmer has the evidence he insisted upon in order to sanction a full inquiry following a damning national audit undertaken by Baroness Casey of Blackstock, whose rapid analysis shines a light on serial, serious failings.

Her three-month-long audit revealed a depressing picture: flawed data, institutional protectionism, fears about being branded racist trumping the welfare needs and safety concerns of children left to the clutches of gangs of Asian paedophiles.

For the girls abused, that the way the authorities handled their ordeals is being labelled a cover-up will come as no surprise; they have known as much for years.