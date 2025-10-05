Who cares that people either perplexed by or mistrustful of – often both – digital alternatives will have to schlep miles simply to deal with a human being for basic banking transactions? Who cares about the surrounding small businesses who rely on local banks in order to make a living?

It should be said that the MP for Beverley and Holderness, Graham Stuart, does care; he has been nothing but dogged in his determination to resist the disappearance of banking services in the town, a town that serves as a hub to other locales, too, but alas has tried in vain. He said it himself: the closure of the last bank in Hedon is a classic case of ‘computer says no’, a flawed and insensitive business conclusion arrived at thanks to a formula that cares not a jot for people. Again, this disintegration of services, facilities and amenities is not unique to banking, but part of an insidious decline in face-to-face exchanges. Pubs, youth clubs, post offices; libraries, playgroups … banks: our shared spaces are disappearing before our very eyes and with them something that is integral to community cohesion.