Hedon - Lloyds Bank: who cares about the loss of our shared spaces?
Who cares that people either perplexed by or mistrustful of – often both – digital alternatives will have to schlep miles simply to deal with a human being for basic banking transactions? Who cares about the surrounding small businesses who rely on local banks in order to make a living?
It should be said that the MP for Beverley and Holderness, Graham Stuart, does care; he has been nothing but dogged in his determination to resist the disappearance of banking services in the town, a town that serves as a hub to other locales, too, but alas has tried in vain. He said it himself: the closure of the last bank in Hedon is a classic case of ‘computer says no’, a flawed and insensitive business conclusion arrived at thanks to a formula that cares not a jot for people. Again, this disintegration of services, facilities and amenities is not unique to banking, but part of an insidious decline in face-to-face exchanges. Pubs, youth clubs, post offices; libraries, playgroups … banks: our shared spaces are disappearing before our very eyes and with them something that is integral to community cohesion.
Tip-tapping at the glass screens that reside in our pockets is no substitute for being with friends, dealing with people we know and we trust. People who might appear differently to us, yet by meeting them we come to realise our shared values, morals, ideas and ambitions. Who cares?