Hedon - Lloyds Bank: who cares about the loss of our shared spaces?

It is an all-too familiar story, and not one limited to the banking sector, but as the tellers close up for the final time at Hedon’s last banking branch, Lloyds, loyal customers who have trusted the banks with their savings, their mortgages, their lives can be forgiven for asking: who cares?
Hedon's last bank: Lloyds is closing its doors for the last time in Hedon - so who cares? (photo: PA)placeholder image
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 5th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST

Who cares that people either perplexed by or mistrustful of – often both – digital alternatives will have to schlep miles simply to deal with a human being for basic banking transactions? Who cares about the surrounding small businesses who rely on local banks in order to make a living?

It should be said that the MP for Beverley and Holderness, Graham Stuart, does care; he has been nothing but dogged in his determination to resist the disappearance of banking services in the town, a town that serves as a hub to other locales, too, but alas has tried in vain. He said it himself: the closure of the last bank in Hedon is a classic case of ‘computer says no’, a flawed and insensitive business conclusion arrived at thanks to a formula that cares not a jot for people. Again, this disintegration of services, facilities and amenities is not unique to banking, but part of an insidious decline in face-to-face exchanges. Pubs, youth clubs, post offices; libraries, playgroups … banks: our shared spaces are disappearing before our very eyes and with them something that is integral to community cohesion.

Tip-tapping at the glass screens that reside in our pockets is no substitute for being with friends, dealing with people we know and we trust. People who might appear differently to us, yet by meeting them we come to realise our shared values, morals, ideas and ambitions. Who cares?

