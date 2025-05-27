High street business rates: relief is coming for hospitality, retail and leisure sectors

If the likes of high street behemoth Marks and Spencer is struggling to make it pay in some parts of the country, the toil for small, independent retailers is understandable - so business rates relief for leisure, hospitality and retail businesses should be welcomed. (PA)

The extent of the travails on the high streets of our towns and cities was laid bare in Saturday’s The Yorkshire Post, when Archie Norman, chairman of Marks and Spencer - the firm that started life as a penny bazaar on Kirkgate Market and went on to conquer the retail world - told this newspaper just how many of its stores were having to close in town centres that are struggling.

That an enterprise with the means and resources of M&S is struggling paints a startling picture for SMEs, however, Jim McMahon, Minister for Local Government and English Devolution, has told this newspaper that plans are afoot to relieve the burden on smaller businesses and to recover the related tax losses by increasing the ask of larger, warehouses. In essence, the sprawling, often technologically-driven distribution centres, in particular ones that do the heavy lifting for global online retailers, with a rateable value of over half a million pounds, will shoulder more of the burden, their unabating success helping to restore vibrancy to once bustling hubs of community life.

