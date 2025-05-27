High street business rates: relief is coming for hospitality, retail and leisure sectors
The extent of the travails on the high streets of our towns and cities was laid bare in Saturday’s The Yorkshire Post, when Archie Norman, chairman of Marks and Spencer - the firm that started life as a penny bazaar on Kirkgate Market and went on to conquer the retail world - told this newspaper just how many of its stores were having to close in town centres that are struggling.
That an enterprise with the means and resources of M&S is struggling paints a startling picture for SMEs, however, Jim McMahon, Minister for Local Government and English Devolution, has told this newspaper that plans are afoot to relieve the burden on smaller businesses and to recover the related tax losses by increasing the ask of larger, warehouses. In essence, the sprawling, often technologically-driven distribution centres, in particular ones that do the heavy lifting for global online retailers, with a rateable value of over half a million pounds, will shoulder more of the burden, their unabating success helping to restore vibrancy to once bustling hubs of community life.
For those limping on in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, the relief cannot come soon enough, with many already having succumbed to trading headwinds, those that remain are, in many cases, running on fumes. Whilst it is unwise to assume this is the silver bullet needed to breathe life back into some of the country’s ailing town and city centres, it is a welcome brick in the wall of the rebuild.
