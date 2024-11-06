Horizon IT scandal: Sir Alan Bates and the sub-postmasters do not deserve another runaround

Screen grab of Sir Alan Bates appearing before the Business and Trade Committee hearing on the Horizon scandal, at the Houses of Parliament, London. Picture date: Tuesday November 5, 2024.

Loyal recipients of this newspaper will be well-versed in its support for the victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal, having seen and heard the testimonies and evidence presented by myriad sub-postmasters and mistresses for more than a decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late, great columnist and comment editor of The Yorkshire Post, Tom Richmond, embarked during his career on a mission to highlight what he came to viscerally believe was the worst state-led scandal and cover-up of his lifetime.

He was right, as was the indefatigable now-knighted for his campaigning determination, Sir Alan Bates whose efforts were ultimately thrust into the conscience of the nation thanks to a powerful dramatisation by ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 900 sub-postmasters and mistresses were suddenly close to justice; to compensation and to closure. At least that’s what they were led to believe.

Now, yesterday, Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake was yet again apologising for ‘mistakes’ he made and for his Government’s intransigence in relation to Horizon whilst in office.

To make matters worse, Sir Alan Bates lamented earlier this week that despite his best efforts, having written to the now-Prime Minister on two separate occasions, he has yet to receive a reply.