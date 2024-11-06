Horizon IT scandal: Sir Alan Bates and the sub-postmasters do not deserve another runaround
The late, great columnist and comment editor of The Yorkshire Post, Tom Richmond, embarked during his career on a mission to highlight what he came to viscerally believe was the worst state-led scandal and cover-up of his lifetime.
He was right, as was the indefatigable now-knighted for his campaigning determination, Sir Alan Bates whose efforts were ultimately thrust into the conscience of the nation thanks to a powerful dramatisation by ITV.
More than 900 sub-postmasters and mistresses were suddenly close to justice; to compensation and to closure. At least that’s what they were led to believe.
Now, yesterday, Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake was yet again apologising for ‘mistakes’ he made and for his Government’s intransigence in relation to Horizon whilst in office.
To make matters worse, Sir Alan Bates lamented earlier this week that despite his best efforts, having written to the now-Prime Minister on two separate occasions, he has yet to receive a reply.
Mr Bates, as ever, requires all of our support in whatever form that takes; once again he is right – deadlines must be set, compensation must be paid and this cruelty must be brought once and for all to a humane end. Otherwise, our sub-postmasters and mistresses – and the communities they so selflessly served – will be let down once again.