Hull on the up: editor of The Yorkshire Post James Mitchinson took part in a Future Humber showcase day, where business and civic leaders demonstrated the ambitions of The Humber as it styles itself as the Energy Estuary of the county and country. (photo: Meehan Media)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to give you a little bit of context, I must take you back a few months, where, during conversations out-and-about, about The Yorkshire Post’s annual Great Northern Conference, I stated that I wanted our flagship event to take place in … you guessed it, Hull. Not Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester or Sheffield - all great cities, I hasten to add. But, Hull. I got the feeling not everyone was convinced.

Then, ten days or so ago, I was suited and booted on the schoolrun, ahead of driving over to meet Future Humber for a jam-packed day, when a friend quipped: ‘Now, then. Someone looks smart. Where are you off to?’ ‘Hull,’ I said. ‘Oh, well, you’ll have a lovely drive in because nobody else will be heading there. Lol!’ He said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is something I have come to compartmentalise as Blackadder Syndrome. You all know the ‘cunning’ trap set by Edmund for his love-interest and suspected German spy, Nurse Mary. “The great universities: Oxford, Cambridge, Hull…” Never mind that Melchett barks: “That’s right, Oxford’s a complete dump!” The joke, now decades old, was on Hull, and so ingrained in British culture was Blackadder that, well, it stuck.

For some, it clearly still sticks, especially if you are the kind of person who can't help but fall for lazy tropes and stereotypes. But anyone who has followed The Yorkshire Post during the course of the last 10 years will have spotted that I am not really one to settle for the status quo. So, on Monday 14th November, I was welcomed to Saltend Chemicals Park by Dr Diana Taylor, a chemist by trade and human dynamo by nature. Her work with BP has garnered her global connections and influence. She would be an asset to any petrochemicals firm (any firm full stop) on the planet. Indeed, she spoke to me as I shuttled us around the city (more on that later) about the various career opportunities that had come her way and yet: “This is my home, and I want to be here where I can help make a difference,” she says. There’s an enthusiasm about her demeanor, passion, even. Not just about hydrogen power, carbon capture, global decarbonisation, innovation and creativity, but also for people and more specifically, those living in and around Hull and The Humber. “There are some lovely places to live, here. And more and more good, well paid jobs are attracting families. Quality of life, here, is on the up and once people see that, they will realise they can live happy, fulfilled lives here.”

And she means it. To prove her point, she took me on a walkabout of the chemicals plant that is home to BP, Ineos and Mitsubishi - amongst many others - where I was completely bamboozled by the science, but blown away by the ambition. I was shown in a presentation the route to H2H - Hydrogen to Humber, Saltend. Soon to be the world’s - the world’s! - largest hydrogen production plant, coupled with carbon capture at an industrial scale. It is the key to Saltend attracting more international partners, creating world-class jobs that pay world-class wages to the four-figures - and counting - of workers on site per day.

Before my feet could touch the ground, Dr Taylor was whisking me off across town, driving past gargantuan blade after blade on the ground, locally manufactured wind turbines destined for the skies. I felt like a Lilliputian, and let me tell you, that doesn’t happen very often. We were off to Reckitt, a firm that began life in Hull in 1840. I knew a little bit about it: a traditional, family-founded business that once built its own homes for the factory workers to live in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We arrived. Traditional? Hardly. We were greeted inside a hybridised reception-cum-communal workspace that would not look out of place in St Pancras, though I suspect the square footage is cheaper. Glass and steel towering above, interwoven with the brickwork of the past. Our host, Dr Bruce Charlesworth (I’ve not had this many appointments with Drs in years!) introduced himself, amidst a buzz and fizz of workers clearly loving what they do. Dr Charlesworth, resplendent in a jazzy floral shirt, fancy jacket and soft shoes flashed a smile at us and said, let me show you around our Wonka factory. What a place. Robots carrying out experiments, scientists searching for the next flavour of Strepsils, set against reminders of Reckitt’s heritage - it discovered and created Dettol, which, at the time was credited with halving the childbirth mortality rate and was considered so critical to the war effort that the Government lifted and shifted the factory in order to hide it from Nazi bombers. What else do they make? Well, if you’re familiar with it, sing this in the style of Johnny Cash’s I’ve Been Everywhere, Man: AirWick, Brasso, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Finish, Mr Sheen, Scale Away, Silvo, Vanish, Windolene, Nurofen, Durex, Gaviscon, Clearasil, Harpic, Veet … the list goes on and on. If there’s an under-the-sink cupboard anywhere in the country that hasn’t got one of their products in it, I’ll eat my hat. If you’re interested, as I was, what are revenues like for Reckitt? Dr C, casually, “oh, billions!”

Tour over, we headed to what has to be one of the most impressive, sympathetically restored historic boardrooms in the county, where it felt like half the city had gathered (once I'd tried the sausage rolls and Scotch eggs, I realised they weren’t there to see me! I’ll try to find out who made them and let you know!) Wykeland Group, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Hull City Council, KCOM, Ron Dearing College. For the next hour or so, over a working lunch, those gathered, with an ease and a comfort, for want of a better phrase, showed off. It was as if they’d had a conference call ahead of The Yorkshire Post arriving and Dr Diana Taylor, Managing Director of Future Humber, had said to them: we’ve got the editor of The Yorkshire Post coming over, and when he goes home he had better take away a proper feel for who we are. For the place we are creating; the collaboration between public and private sectors but, crucially, the culture we are nurturing with and for the people of Hull and The Humber.

Honestly, I was blown away. A decade or so ago, I would probably have agreed that Hull was feeling sorry for itself. Down and out, with the stuffing punched out of it. If anything, today, it is doing the swinging, getting off the canvas to build, shape and deliver its own destiny. Its geography, the ‘Energy Estuary’, means it is at the forefront of science and technology, research and development; its port is one of the busiest complexes in the country but, crucially, it is the pride and determination that I felt and saw that will be its biggest asset as it goes about building Hull 2.0. The presentation in the Reckitt boardroom wasn’t ‘here’s what we’d like to do if only someone would help us’ it was ‘here’s what we’ve done, here’s what we’re doing and this is what we’re going to do next, come hell or high water.’

Then, almost with a click of her heels, Dr taylor had me by the ear dragging me off to another success story. Ideal Heating, and they had a secret to share with me that is now public knowledge: the Government was to invest more than £5m in heat pumps, a vote of confidence in the boiler-making capabilities that lie in Hull when it comes to cleaning up home-heating in this country and elsewhere. Faith in the technology, the talent, the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I headed home, taking the bridge route: at the time, when it first opened, it was the longest of its type in the world, and whether the naysayers suffering from Blackadder Syndrome like it or not, Hull once again has designs on leading the world, and it is precisely that new-found confidence that inspired us to choose Hull for this year’s Great Northern Conference which, in a letter to me just on Monday of this week in which he politely declined our invitation, the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said was: “An assembly of first-class business and policy leaders who will discuss the opportunities for the North following a Budget which will reverse years of neglect.”

It’s on the December 3rd at the Double Tree by Hilton - see you there.

JM

—

Write to me - it’s nice to hear from you all: [email protected]

Lend a hand - we need you more than ever - https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/subscriptions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad