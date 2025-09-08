Idle platitudes will not fix nation’s roads

Pot holes: people's lived experience of the nation's roads tells a different story to the rhetoric being uttered (photo: PA)

In partnership with the Road Surface Treatments Association, the well-known breakdown firm is absolutely right to put pressure on both local and central governments when it comes to the state of the roads in this country.

It seems almost patronising to have to remind local authorities that a piecemeal, retrospective, reactive approach to patching up highways one pothole at a time is a false economy, yet that is precisely the approach being taken.

In the end, once again, it is the motorist whose pocket is punctured, with consumers picking up the cost of repairs to vehicles damaged by neglected asphalt to the tune of £500 a year on average.

In truth, people will be shocked to learn that there is a preventative treatment available to local authorities that can elongate the runway for roads when it comes to remaining in good condition, yet many don’t bother.