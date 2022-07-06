If the Tories want to be a credible party of Government it must unseat Boris Johnson - The Yorkshire Post says

The shock departures of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, announced in quick succession in response to the Chris Pincher scandal, came mere moments after he was forced into a humiliating apology over the debacle.

Having previously denied any knowledge of the former deputy chief whip’s misconduct, Mr Johnson – faced with overwhelming evidence that this assertion was false – finally admitted that appointing Mr Pincher to such a senior position, despite full knowledge of his grotesque behaviour, was a “mistake”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First out of the door was Mr Javid, who has now quit a cabinet post in Mr Johnson’s Government twice following concerns about his leadership, telling Mr Johnson he could no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government. Shortly thereafter Mr Sunak became the second chancellor to resign from the Prime Minister’s Government, advising that the public deserved “government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”.

The PM has lost his chancellor and health secretary.

The tidal wave of sleaze witnessed under this Government makes the immorality witnessed in the Tory party in the 1990s look tame by comparison.

Alongside committing a criminal offence, Mr Johnson has presided over a catalogue of moral failings that make the mother of all parliaments resemble a fiasco on the world stage. If the Conservative party is to retain any vestige of being a credible party of Government, its MPs must act to unseat him.