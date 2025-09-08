Illegal meat imports: Government is playing Russian roulette with people's lives

The best way to guard against illegal food imports is to back British farmers (photo: PA)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman of the Environment Food and Rural Affairs select committee Alistair Carmichael has said in a deeply concerning report published today that, at our borders, when it comes to monitoring, policing and preventing the illegal import of foreign meat there is ‘insufficient leadership, resources and intelligence to do so.’

The good, law-abiding, tax-paying people of this country are almost war-weary with the verdict that appears to lurk around the corner of everything from policing to education to local amenities and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against that backdrop, that a lack of leadership, resources and intelligence is allowing fetid, infected meat into the food chain in this country is, sadly, unsurprising, but the potential consequences could not be more serious.

Mr Carmichael adds in his report that: “It would not be an exaggeration to say that Britain is sleepwalking through its biggest food safety crisis since the horse meat scandal.” That was more than a decade ago, a calamitous saga that revealed how vulnerable retail supply chains were to corruption, and as a result the human food chain.

As well as the risk to human health, deadly disease is so easily carried by poorly stored and illegally transported carcasses: the single outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Germany this year cost the German economy E1bn.