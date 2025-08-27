Illegal migration: Conservative Party Chairman reaches for the zeitgeist before Nigel Farage's Reform is out of sight

The Malton and Thirsk MP, Kevin Hollinrake, will no-doubt be accused of ludicrous thinking after the Tory Party Chairman said a possible future Conservative Government would consider striking a deal with the Taliban, in order to pave the way for the deportation of illegal migrants to Afghanistan.
Taliban security personnel celebrate the fourth anniversary of their takeover of Afghanistan - Malton and Thirsk MP Kevin Hollinrake has told Times Radio that any possible future Conservative Government would consider doing a deal with the fundamentalist dictatorship in order to send back Afghan migrants who enter this country illegally (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 27th Aug 2025, 16:56 BST

In the context of the failure of the heavily-vaunted Rwanda scheme, which Home Secretary Yvette Cooper latterly described as the most grotesque waste of tax payers’ money she has ever seen – she told the House of Commons the bill for having sent four people, voluntarily, to Rwanda was £700m – you could understand such an accusation.

The notion that a civilised, internationally-respected, human rights advocating nation such as ours could send anyone back to a blood-thirsty, fundamentalist dictatorship appears fanciful at best.

However, that Mr Hollinrake, one of the most respected politicians in the country, let alone the county, could proffer such an arrangement on national radio is eminently telling. By reaching so far on illegal migration, Mr Hollinrake is pawing at the zeitgeist. He knows two things: the first is that no longer is voicing concern about illegal migrants the niche domain of the racists and the xenophobes. Ordinary, right-minded people are becoming understandably concerned about the security of our borders and the safety of our communities. The second is that the extreme right of politics is eating the Tories’ lunch whilst wooing its voters.

Mr Hollinrake’s idea could be made to appear sane and mundane by Nigel Farage and Reform: make no mistake, if the Tories do not follow Mr Hollinrake’s lead on this, Mr Farage et al could be out of sight.

