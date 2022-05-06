It is vital we protect Yorkshire's status as lobster capital of Europe - The Yorkshire Post says

Few outside the fishing industry will be aware that Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby are the top three largest lobster ports in Europe.

However the number of dead shell fish washing up on our shores poses a considerable problem for this international dominance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new project to release an incredible 100,000 lobsters by conservationists is now underway to address this issue.

Lobster hatchery pic by Simon Hulme

Thanks to the expertise of Whitby Lobster Hatchery’s staff and the generosity of the Yorkshire public who helped fund the project, the region is now fighting back to ensure populations of the shell fish on our coastlines are able to continue to fulfil the region’s status as the lobster capital of Europe.