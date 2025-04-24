“It’s about care and compassion” – meet the 34-year-old embalmer preparing bodies for their final farewell

Most people spend their lives avoiding thoughts of death. For Charlotte Ince, it’s her life’s work – and her greatest act of care.

When Charlotte tells people what she does for a living, she’s often met with stunned silence. Many people assume embalming is simply about applying makeup to the deceased, but Charlotte is working to dispel this misconception. For her, it's about much more – it’s about creating a final, peaceful memory for families to cherish.

Before becoming an embalmer, Charlotte worked in a warehouse, but she’d always wanted a career with purpose and where she could help people. Inspired by her grandfather’s work as a Funeral Service Crew member at Co-op Funeralcare and her childhood fascination with biology, she applied to become a Funeral Arranger at Co-op Funeralcare, Longfield House, Bradford. It was there that she first worked with embalmers and through conversations with them she was able to understand the immense skill and care involved.

Discussing her journey to become an embalmer, Charlotte said: “I had never really thought about embalming as a career, but the more I learned what it involved, the more I knew it was something I wanted to do. It’s not just technical – it's about care and compassion.”

For Charlotte, ensuring a final farewell is as peaceful and comforting as possible is at the heart of everything she does.

Charlotte enrolled on her embalming training course through Co-op Funeralcare – a course that provides colleagues with all the essential skills and knowledge they need as an embalmer. The two-year course teaches theoretical anatomy and chemistry, as well as practical embalming techniques. She began her first embalming role in Salford and Oldham, Manchester, before moving to her current role at Towngate, Leeds.

Charlotte added: “The programme wasn’t easy. I had to pass five theoretical exams and two practical assessments, but having the determination and passion to help others was a real driving force.”

Reactions to her job vary – some people are intrigued, and others don’t know what to say. Many people think a body is simply placed in a coffin before a funeral, but Charlotte’s role goes far beyond that. She carefully cleans, prepares and dresses the deceased, ensuring they look as their family would remember.

“People assume the process is cold and clinical,” Charlotte says. “But it’s the opposite. It’s about care, attention to detail and giving families comfort in their darkest moments.”

Charlotte Ince, 34, Embalmer at Co-op Funeralcare, Towngate

Unlike traditional cosmetics, embalmers use specially formulated products designed for post-mortem care. But some cases require more than gentle restoration – they demand technical skill and emotional resilience.

Charlotte added: “A photograph helps so much, it means I can get their hairstyle just right, match their makeup and restore them to a peaceful, natural state.

“I keep the family at the front of mind the entire time. I know how much that moment means to them, and I just want to give them that lasting memory.”

For many families, viewing their loved one for the final time is a moment filled with uncertainty. Some are afraid or unsure of what to expect. Charlotte has seen first-hand how a final goodbye can bring comfort, but she admits there are days that are emotionally tough.

“You can’t do this job and not feel something,” she says. “Some days can be more challenging, emotionally, than others. But I always remind myself of why I do this – to help people. That makes it worth it.”

“I know I can’t take away their grief,” she says. “But if I can bring them even a moment of comfort, then I know I’ve achieved what I set out to do.”

Charlotte also wants to challenge perceptions in the sector – many still see embalming as a male-dominated field, but women continue to play an important role.

“This can be a great role for anyone,” she says. “It’s about having the skill and compassion to do the job well.”