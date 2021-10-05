Yorkshire actor James Norton

A GREAT way to escape this miserable rain is to go and see the new James Bond film No Time to Die. Two and a half hours of pure escapism and with potentially the most exciting, daring stunts of them all.

Loved the Cuban actress Ana De Armas, who even surprised James with her amazing kick boxing and offering great shooting skills while wearing an extremely revealing black evening dress. Brilliant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The villain, Rami Malek, was one of the best, extremely sinister and scary to look at but understated, unlike many of the previous over-the-top baddies.

The end is unpredictable and Daniel makes a spectacular exit.

Now we await the new James Bond. Who could be better than James Norton, the superb actor from Yorkshire? Remember him as the vicar in Grantchester, the baddie in Happy Valley and the Prince in War and Peace?