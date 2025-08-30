Jeff Pearey, JLL: one man's career that exemplifies the potential of the North of England
Of course, he was not alone in this endeavour, but not often enough do we pause to reflect upon quite what it takes to forge a thriving city that hums harmoniously from quarter to quarter.
Urban design, planning, redevelopment and regeneration: it is easy to find a label for what the likes of Mr Pearey, and others, do, much more complex is it to undertake.
Owing to its remarkable success, the city often comes in for snipes and jibes from green-eyed neighbours who covet the riches drawn to the attraction of what has become the county’s powerhouse city, one that is determined to catch and pass its noisy neighbour over the Pennines.
And, when you look at the success of Wellington Place, a vibrant world-class business district that, in the space of 13 years, has gone from the first building going up to over a million square feet of office space, that ambition does not seem quite as fanciful as once it might have been.
Of course, this is not just a compliment to one man and one city; moreover it is a reflection of that which can be achieved across the north of England. For the best part of a decade and more this newspaper has lobbied governments to urge them to see the North as the solution to unlocking the power and potential of UK plc – Leeds is proof of the prize on offer.