Jeremy Clarkson right to back farmers on diversification - The Yorkshire Post says

And, the farming community in Yorkshire and the UK did just that, opening farm shops, marketing their wares as individual products and opening playgrounds and other attractions to great success.

However, increasingly, authorities are slamming the door shut in the face of those seeking to improve their offering to consumers.

While broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson’s complaints about his inability to get planning for his farm may enjoy a mixed reaction, it is not acceptable to deny producers’ reasonable requests to convert buildings or construct car parks in order to make their businesses more viable.

Jeremy Clarkson on his Oxfordshire farm