Having a vibrant, economically prosperous, culturally diverse capital; one that is the envy of the world and at the top of visitors’ wish-lists - from Timbuktu to Toronto - is not something to denigrate nor deride, it is something to celebrate and of which we can all feel proud.

The real and present challenge is not how to impede and share London’s wealth, it is how to use its might to pull up the regions; how to invest and grow the capital whilst ensuring the lessons learned from its success are utilised to raise the bar for all.

And that is why the valuable insights offered into the problems of economic inequalities in the Opportunity Index, compiled and published today by the Sutton Trust, must be viewed as a starting point.

The research, painstakingly undertaken, charts data points that span across two decades, ranking each constituency in England by the social mobility prospects for disadvantaged young people, taking in some 10 million people – the findings are stark.

They show that the size of the task at hand, at this moment in time, is more than a little invidious; the gaps are colossal, and serve only to underscore quite how critical the levelling up agenda was, and how monumental the betrayal of it failing is.