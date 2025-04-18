Julia Butterworth's story is one to make us all stop and count our blessings.

The grandmother from Gildersome, West Yorkshire, today expresses her gratitude to the NHS and their colleagues abroad after a lifeline procedure at Leeds General Infirmary.

Put simply in Julia's words: “One day I was planning my funeral and the next I was thinking about my future.”

The 53-year-old was suffering from heart failure and over the years had needed to undergo various heart procedures and a kidney transplant.

Julia Butterworth, 53, of Leeds, is recovering after having what's believed to be the world first operation to replace a particular heart valve. Picture: James Hardisty.

Eight months on from her operation, she is a living example of the medical community's undimmed capacity to care.

And it is a testament to these professionals not just locally, but internationally, as in Julia's case, a cardiologist flew over from Denmark to help with the high-risk surgery.

Indeed, as the article reports, there are lots of people with similar conditions – more than a million people are estimated to have heart failure in the UK, according to the British Heart Foundation – and very few who are able to have this kind of treatment here in the UK.

How brilliant it is that Yorkshire's doctors are at the forefront of such pioneering procedures.

As Dr Kate Gatenby, a Leeds consultant who was part of the team involved, says: “We’ve gone from someone who was bed bound, with a really limited life expectancy, who was in hospital a lot of the time, to somebody who’s now walking, doing well and able to spend time at home with her grandchildren."