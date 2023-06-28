There are those who insist that Just Stop Oil are perfectly entitled to disrupt whatever they like, whenever they like, in the name of peaceful protest, with Test cricket the latest target for this pressure group.

There will also be those who insist that forcibly halting a game of cricket is infinitesimally insignificant in the context of a climate crisis which, numerous scientists and academics calculate, threatens our very existence.

Yet, there will also be those who punched the air with glee yesterday as Bradford-born Jonny Bairstow scooped up one of the protesters, hauled them off under his arm like a stick of rhubarb and thrust him into the arms of awaiting stewards.

Under pressure following his catching performance in the first Test, the York-educated ace, recently named Professional Cricketers’ Association's Men's Cricketer of the Year as well as being shortlisted for Test Cricketer of the Year and being named in ICCC Men's Test Team of the Year, made sure not to drop this one.

To rapturous applause, in that moment, Bairstow became the hero of any normal, law-abiding person who is now sick to death of being targeted by a bunch of poundshop superheroes who care only about themselves.

Evidently, this is a group of protesters that has repeatedly shown scant regard for others, preventing people from getting to their hospital appointments - putting lives at risk in the process - as well as costing people much-needed money, stopping them getting to work with any one of their numerous slow-walks in front of traffic.

Good on Yorkshire’s flame-haired wicketkeeper for hitting them for six.