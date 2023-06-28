All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Just Stop Oil: Rapturous applause for Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow as he hits protester for six at Lords - The Yorkshire Post says

There are those who insist that Just Stop Oil are perfectly entitled to disrupt whatever they like, whenever they like, in the name of peaceful protest, with Test cricket the latest target for this pressure group.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST

There will also be those who insist that forcibly halting a game of cricket is infinitesimally insignificant in the context of a climate crisis which, numerous scientists and academics calculate, threatens our very existence.

Yet, there will also be those who punched the air with glee yesterday as Bradford-born Jonny Bairstow scooped up one of the protesters, hauled them off under his arm like a stick of rhubarb and thrust him into the arms of awaiting stewards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under pressure following his catching performance in the first Test, the York-educated ace, recently named Professional Cricketers’ Association's Men's Cricketer of the Year as well as being shortlisted for Test Cricketer of the Year and being named in ICCC Men's Test Team of the Year, made sure not to drop this one.

Most Popular

To rapturous applause, in that moment, Bairstow became the hero of any normal, law-abiding person who is now sick to death of being targeted by a bunch of poundshop superheroes who care only about themselves.

Evidently, this is a group of protesters that has repeatedly shown scant regard for others, preventing people from getting to their hospital appointments - putting lives at risk in the process - as well as costing people much-needed money, stopping them getting to work with any one of their numerous slow-walks in front of traffic.

Good on Yorkshire’s flame-haired wicketkeeper for hitting them for six.

England's Johnny Bairstow carrying a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Wednesday June 28, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.England's Johnny Bairstow carrying a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Wednesday June 28, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.
England's Johnny Bairstow carrying a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Wednesday June 28, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.
Related topics:Jonny BairstowYorkshire PostYorkshireYorkBradford