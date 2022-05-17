Kay Mellor's Yorkshire roots made her one of the country's most beloved writers - The Yorkshire Post says

The much loved Leeds dramatist was one of the nation’s most revered scriptwriters, with the series she created such as Fat Friends, Playing the Field and Band of Gold winning multiple accolades.

Her skills as an actress and director were also lauded across British entertainment.

The list of honours afforded her is breath-taking, such was the esteem in which she was held.

Kay Mellor

Despite her success, Ms Mellor did not only not forget her Yorkshire roots but put them front and centre of her work, with many of her scripts set in the region.

It was this down to earth personality, combined with her uncanny skill to capture everyday life’s struggles, joys and challenges, that made her work so loved across the nation.