Kemi Badenoch's back bench Barmy Army buoyed by her PMQs confidence and clarity

As is customary in matters such as these, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was quick to offer his congratulations to Donald Trump yesterday at Prime Minister’s Questions, reiterating this country’s unerring commitment to joint prosperity between the United Kingdom and the United States of America as the US ushered in its 47th President.
Screen grab of Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 6, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS PMQs Badenoch. Photo credit should read: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wireplaceholder image
Screen grab of Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 6, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS PMQs Badenoch. Photo credit should read: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 7th Nov 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 08:08 BST

What is not customary, though, is for the leader of His Majesty’s Opposition to be able to then call for a sitting Foreign Secretary to apologise to an incoming President for disparaging remarks made previously. To her credit, Kemi Badenoch zeroed in on her political opponents with aplomb.

Referring to remarks David Lammy made whilst his posterior warmed the benches in Opposition, she pondered whether, at a meeting in September with Mr Trump, Mr Lammy had taken the opportunity to apologise for: ‘making derogatory and scatalogical references, including [and I quote]’ “Trump is not only a woman-hating Neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath, he is also a profound threat to the international order.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Badenoch’s delivery of the line was exquisite in its precision, at a stroke illustrating a naivety to Labour’s tactics during its time in Opposition, whilst drawing attention to a party that has, even before it has begun to Govern in earnest, been reckless with the special relationship the UK has long enjoyed with its ally-in-chief, the United States.

In cricketing parlance, it was a howitzer of a puzzler that rattled off her opponents’ helmets, dizzying not one but two holders of office, giving her own Barmy Army on the Conservative back benches an element of confidence and clarity that has been missing of late.

The challenge now, for Sir Keir and his Cabinet, is to learn, and fast, the art of diplomatic statecraft and perhaps swallow down a little humble pie.

Related topics:Kemi BadenochKeir StarmerUnited KingdomDonald TrumpPrime MinisterQuestionsPMQs
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice